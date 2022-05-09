Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.
Find out more
Ad Age Video

Watch Studio 30 presents: Demystifying today’s largest gaming communities for brands

By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on May 09, 2022.

In case you missed it, gaming has become the world's most dominant form of entertainment—bigger than TV, movies and music—and judging from the intense interest of both gamers and brands, it's only getting bigger. In fact, the gaming community has been estimated at 3 billion people. In the latest edition of this video series presented by Ad Age Studio 30 and Meta, Brandon Meyers, industry manager, technology, at Meta, joins John Dioso, editor of Studio 30, to discuss the current state of the gaming industry and how advertisers can connect with the vast and diverse cohort of gamers.

Brandon Meyers, Industry Manager, Technology, Meta

Brandon Meyers stood at the forefront of one of the most consequential tech trends over the last several years: data signals. Prior to joining Facebook, Brandon spent 10 years working at Adara, a travel data consortium, where he served as chief revenue officer for the last four years of his tenure. Brandon’s legacy as a sales leader is built on establishing category leading teams and fostering deep authentic relationships, where trust is the key currency.

In this article:

Most Popular