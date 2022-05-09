Watch Studio 30 presents: Demystifying today’s largest gaming communities for brands

In case you missed it, gaming has become the world's most dominant form of entertainment—bigger than TV, movies and music—and judging from the intense interest of both gamers and brands, it's only getting bigger. In fact, the gaming community has been estimated at 3 billion people. In the latest edition of this video series presented by Ad Age Studio 30 and Meta, Brandon Meyers, industry manager, technology, at Meta, joins John Dioso, editor of Studio 30, to discuss the current state of the gaming industry and how advertisers can connect with the vast and diverse cohort of gamers.
