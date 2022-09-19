Ad Age Video

Watch live 12:30 p.m. EDT: Bob Pittman on iHeartMedia's metaverse strategy and the state of podcasting

The iHeartMedia CEO joins Remotely on the heels of new Roblox and Fortnite activations
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on September 19, 2022.
Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, and Twitter.

In today's live edition of Remotely, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman discusses how the radio company is preparing for Web3 and defining the future of podcasting with Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi. 

Radio giant iHeartMedia has begun making strides into the metaverse, announcing plans last week to open a virtual stadium in Roblox to produce digital concerts. In the virtual neighborhood, people can collect in-game rewards and exchange them for “iHeartBucks.” Players can run their own radio stations, which are storefronts inside the neighborhood, and unlock songs and playlists. State Farm is a sponsor of the gaming neighborhood. 

And earlier in the month, iHeart held its first concert in Fortnite, where Charlie Puth played.

For iHeart, these activations are more than stunts and represent the opportunity for real revenue generation in the metaverse.

During this episode of Remotely, Pittman will discuss how these initial concepts are laying the foundation for the company's Web3 plans. And beyond the metaverse, the former MTV CEO will assess the state of the advertising marketplace and the future of the podcasting business. 

 Bob Pittman poses for a portrait at the MTV Exhibit Pre-Opening Event at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on May 13, 2021

Credit: Getty Images
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

