Amazon Prime Video is returning to the Super Bowl with an undisclosed buy. Ojo, who has been leading marketing for the studio since September 2020, most recently led a new brand campaign that takes the viewer through its universe of entertainment offerings in a fast-paced journey. The goal of that campaign, which included the tagline "See where it takes you," was to highlight how Prime Video is a portal to Amazon’s wider world of entertainment that goes beyond just watching a film or series to include shopping, sharing, listening, reading and more.

Previously, under Ojo, the brand debuted a Golden Globes ad in 2021 that cut together scenes from various Prime Video offerings highlighting the diverse voices its stories present, under the theme, “Change the narrative.”

Last year, Amazon Prime Video used the Big Game to promote "Coming 2 America," which starred cast members of the original movie: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.

Ojo joins Remotely to discuss how Prime Video will extend these efforts into the Super Bowl and what's next for marketing in the streaming wars in 2022.