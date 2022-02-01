Ad Age Video

Watch live at 11:45 a.m. ET: Amazon Prime Video unveils Super Bowl commercial plans

Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo discusses how Amazon Prime Video will show up in the game this year
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on February 01, 2022.
Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:45 a.m. EST—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Amazon Prime Video Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo unveils the streamer's Super Bowl commercial plans. 

 

Amazon Prime Video is returning to the Super Bowl with an undisclosed buy. Ojo, who has been leading marketing for the studio since September 2020, most recently led a new brand campaign that takes the viewer through its universe of entertainment offerings in a fast-paced journey. The goal of that campaign, which included the tagline "See where it takes you," was to highlight how Prime Video is a portal to Amazon’s wider world of entertainment that goes beyond just watching a film or series to include shopping, sharing, listening, reading and more. 

Previously, under Ojo, the brand debuted a Golden Globes ad in 2021 that cut together scenes from various Prime Video offerings highlighting the diverse voices its stories present, under the theme, “Change the narrative.”

Last year, Amazon Prime Video used the Big Game to promote "Coming 2 America," which starred cast members of the original movie: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. 

Ojo joins Remotely to discuss how Prime Video will extend these efforts into the Super Bowl and what's next for marketing in the streaming wars in 2022. 

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

