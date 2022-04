Duncan was named CEO of BBH USA in February, making her the first CEO at the agency, which was formed in July 2021. She had previously served as agency president, a role she took on last year when BBH's New York and Los Angeles offices consolidated to create the bicoastal shop.

Duncan, who was named Ad Age's Agency Executive of the Year, oversaw creative including “Glass Ceiling Breaker” and Google’s Black-owned Friday. She also grew the agency’s headcount by 77% and landed new clients including LinkedIn, Google, Walmart, Mattel, Netflix, Lionsgate and Martell U.S.

Duncan joins Remotely to discuss what's next for the agency, efforts to build a more diverse team and her predictions for the future of work.