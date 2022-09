Smith-Wilson was named to the newly created role in January in what the agency said at the time was an "industry first." She leads Horizon's marketing along with its diversity, equity and inclusion and impact efforts. It's a blended role that traditionally would be under the purview of two executives: the CMO and the chief diversity officer. The goal has been to put diversity, equity and inclusion efforts through a marketing lens.

During this episode of Remotely, Smith-Wilson will provide insight on how CMOs can take a larger role in shaping these initiatives, how the industry can be held accountable to DE&I pledges and how equity should be applied to the coming Web3 era.