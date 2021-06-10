Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship
In today's live edition of Remotely, Belinda Smith, CEO of the Americas at m/Six, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss the new client-agency relationship.
Smith joined m/Six in the newly created role in January from Electronic Arts, where she was head of global market intelligence. Overseeing the agency's operations in the U.S. Canada, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay, Smith is focused on helping the industry improve its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Smith joins Remotely to discuss the progress the industry has made to this end over the past year and what needs to happen next, the challenges brands are facing and her outlook on the media space.