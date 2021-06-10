Ad Age Video

Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: m/Six's Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship

Belinda Smith discusses in-housing, data privacy and DE&I progress on Madison Avenue
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 10, 2021.
Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Belinda Smith, CEO of the Americas at m/Six, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss the new client-agency relationship. 

Belinda Smith, CEO NA / Americas at m/SIX.

Credit:
m/SIX

Smith joined m/Six in the newly created role in January from Electronic Arts, where she was head of global market intelligence. Overseeing the agency's operations in the U.S. Canada, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay, Smith is focused on helping the industry improve its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Smith joins Remotely to discuss the progress the industry has made to this end over the past year and what needs to happen next, the challenges brands are facing and her outlook on the media space. 

 

 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

