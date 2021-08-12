Studio 30 presents: Big brands banding together to support small businesses

In part 1, Allan Samson, senior VP of marketing at T-Mobile, and Jonathan Kratz, head of industry, technology, mobile and connectivity at Facebook, joined John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how small businesses weathered a pandemic slowdown, the lessons they learned and steps they could take to thrive in the recovering economy. In part 2, Samson and Kratz return to talk about how T-Mobile and Facebook have partnered to support small businesses—and what other tech and telecom brands can do to support the SMB community.
