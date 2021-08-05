Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.Find out more
Ad Age Video
Studio 30 presents: The future of small businesses
It's no secret small businesses have struggled tremendously throughout the pandemic. For those small businesses, the pressure is on to re-engage with customers in innovative ways to make up for lost time and revenue. But they need support. Large technology companies are uniquely positioned to help small businesses recover effectively with the tools, the knowledge and the skills they need to survive. Allan Samson, senior VP of marketing at T-Mobile, and Jonathan Kratz, head of industry, technology, mobile and connectivity at Facebook, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how small businesses weathered the pandemic slowdown, the lessons they learned and steps they could take to thrive in the recovering economy.