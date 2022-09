The 2023 A-List & and Creativity Awards open Sept. 8 and once again celebrate the industry's achievements.

A-List recognizes game-changing creativity, bold leadership and the ability to point the industry in new directions, with winners selected by the Ad Age editorial staff. For The Creativity Awards, which celebrate work that sets a new bar as well as the individuals and companies propelling advertising and marketing forward with innovative approaches, are judged by jurors from the industry selected by Ad Age.

This year we are introducing nine new categories, including business transformation agency of the year and best brand social media presence.

