Watch: Peloton’s head of marketing talks 'Sex and the City,' new products—and what’s coming in 2022

Dara Treseder joins Ad Age Remotely to give a glimpse of Peloton’s future focus
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 14, 2021.
Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot
In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications at Peloton, joins Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli to discuss how the brand's recent ad response to HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." came together in under 48 hours. She also talks about Peloton's recent holiday campaign, new products and what’s ahead for the brand in 2022.

Peloton has had quite a ride in 2021. After thriving during lockdowns last year, the at-home fitness brand is trying to continue sales momentum even as more consumers return to traditional health clubs and public fitness experiences. To that end, Peloton has turned up the marketing for the holiday season, with a celebrity-driven campaign that represents the brand’s largest spend to date. And the brand captured buzz by working with Ryan Reynolds' agency Maximum Effort on a new digital ad starring actor Chris Noth, after his character Mr. Big was killed off in the series premiere of "And Just Like That..." in a scene following a strenuous Peloton workout.

Treseder also talks about how Peloton is dealing with supply chain issues, lasting lessons from the treadmill safety recall and rerelease earlier this year, and brand partnerships.

In its most recent quarter, the fitness brand reported a 6% rise in revenue to $805.2 million and a net loss of $376 million, compared with a profit of $69.3 million in the year-earlier period.

