Watch: Peloton’s head of marketing talks 'Sex and the City,' new products—and what’s coming in 2022

Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications at Peloton, joins Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli to discuss how the brand's recent ad response to HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." came together in under 48 hours. She also talks about Peloton's recent holiday campaign, new products and what’s ahead for the brand in 2022.