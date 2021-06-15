Ad Age Video

Watch: The biggest news and trends from the 2021 A-List & Creativity Awards

Ad Age editors discuss what stood out in this year's entries
By Ann-Christine Diaz, Judann Pollack, Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on June 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship

Watch the broadcast replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, the Ad Age Creativity team and Executive Editor Judy Pollack discuss the 2021 A-List & Creativity Awards.

This year's the entries were unlike any in years past—the seismic change of the pandemic, social justice movement and acceleration of everything digital pushed agencies and brands to do more as they spent less time on the road and more time working from their homes. They tossed out marketing plans, reimagined the creative process and made diversity, equity and inclusion a bigger part of the conversation and their work. The editors will dive into what happened when client priorities—and budgets—shifted and how creativity drove some of the most powerful, impactful ideas of 2020.

See all of Ad Age's A-List and Creativity 2021 winners here.

 

Related articles
Introducing the 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List
Judann Pollack
Announcing the 2021 Ad Age Creativity Awards Finalists
Ad Age Staff
Watch: Super Bowl commercial surprises and key takeaways from the Big Game
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. She has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title ‘Marketing’ and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship

Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship

Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands

Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands
Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas

Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas
Watch: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers

Watch: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers
Watch: Nick Emery on brands taking back control of their media strategy

Watch: Nick Emery on brands taking back control of their media strategy
Watch: Gary Vaynerchuk warms up for his big NFT 'drop'

Watch: Gary Vaynerchuk warms up for his big NFT 'drop'
Watch: Twitter's Jennifer Prince discusses audio, brands and NewFronts

Watch: Twitter's Jennifer Prince discusses audio, brands and NewFronts
Watch: Mindshare global CEO on responsible media buying and a cookieless future

Watch: Mindshare global CEO on responsible media buying and a cookieless future