Watch: The biggest news and trends from the 2021 A-List & Creativity Awards
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In today's live edition of Remotely, the Ad Age Creativity team and Executive Editor Judy Pollack discuss the 2021 A-List & Creativity Awards.
This year's the entries were unlike any in years past—the seismic change of the pandemic, social justice movement and acceleration of everything digital pushed agencies and brands to do more as they spent less time on the road and more time working from their homes. They tossed out marketing plans, reimagined the creative process and made diversity, equity and inclusion a bigger part of the conversation and their work. The editors will dive into what happened when client priorities—and budgets—shifted and how creativity drove some of the most powerful, impactful ideas of 2020.
