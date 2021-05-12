Watch live at 10:30 a.m. EDT: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In today's live edition of Remotely, Leanne Fremar, chief brand officer, JPMorgan Chase, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss how the iconic financial institution is breaking through the clutter of an influx of digital banking startups.
JPMorgan has had to think differently about how it connects with consumers amid the pandemic, as fewer people venture to physical banks and younger consumers consider new digital options.
Fremar joins Ad Age Remotely to discuss how the brand has pivoted its messaging, new touchpoints with consumers and the role of physical branches in a post-pandemic world.
