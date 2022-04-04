Ad Age Video

Watch live 11:30 a.m. ET: How the future of TV measurement is taking shape

Kelly Abcarian, executive VP of measurement and impact at NBCUniversal, discusses the state of Nielsen and measurement alternatives
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 04, 2022.
Watch: FaZe Clan CEO on the growth of gaming

Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Kelly Abcarian, executive VP of measurement and impact at NBCUniversal, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss the state of Nielsen and measurement alternatives. 

Abcarian, a former Nielsen vet, joined NBCU last year and has been at the forefront of spearheading efforts to create new TV measurement standards in the wake of the Nielsen upheaval. Abcarian has helped shepherd a request for proposal for NBCU to find measurement alternatives, and a Measurement Innovation Forum to bring together industry organizations, brands and agencies to find solutions. 

As the TV industry heads into the annual upfront ad haggle, Abcarian will provide an update on the state of new measurement solutions and the future of Nielsen currency. 

 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

