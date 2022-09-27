Ad Age Video

Watch live 12 p.m. ET: Veteran marketer Jerri DeVard on the future of the CMO and state of DE&I progress

DeVard discusses new skills for Web3 era and provides an update on equity initiatives
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on September 27, 2022.
Ad Age Remotely—here’s what’s coming up

Watch the livestream broadcast here and follow the conversation on FacebookLinkedInTwitch, and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, marketing veteran Jerri DeVard discusses the state of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and the future of the CMO role with Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi.

DeVard, who has held the role of chief marketer at companies including Citibank, ADT and Nokia over the years, started the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) in March 2021 to help create more equitable opportunities for all Black marketing executives in the industry today and ensuring those opportunities are in place for future generations. BECA is comprised of more than two dozen Black C-suite professionals who have come together to offer their expertise to those in need.

Since then, the organization has created a mentorship program for up-and-coming Black marketers and made its first appearance at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

During this episode of Remotely, DeVard will provide an update on BECA's initiatives and share insights on succeeding as a marketer today, from how to make sure your career doesn't stale before hitting the C-suite and how to prepare for the Web3 era.

