Watch live 12 p.m. ET: Veteran marketer Jerri DeVard on the future of the CMO and state of DE&I progress

DeVard, who has held the role of chief marketer at companies including Citibank, ADT and Nokia over the years, started the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) in March 2021 to help create more equitable opportunities for all Black marketing executives in the industry today and ensuring those opportunities are in place for future generations. BECA is comprised of more than two dozen Black C-suite professionals who have come together to offer their expertise to those in need.

Since then, the organization has created a mentorship program for up-and-coming Black marketers and made its first appearance at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

During this episode of Remotely, DeVard will provide an update on BECA's initiatives and share insights on succeeding as a marketer today, from how to make sure your career doesn't stale before hitting the C-suite and how to prepare for the Web3 era.