Watch live 12:30 p.m. ET: Bing Chen on future of influencer marketing and AAPI representation in advertising

Gold House founder and AAF honoree discusses the role of creators in Web3 and how brands should diversify their influencer strategies
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 05, 2022.
Watch: How CMOs can embrace DE&I initiatives

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Bing Chen, co-founder and president of Gold House, a non-profit collective of AAPI leaders, discusses the community's representation in advertising and the state of influencer marketing with Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi.

Bing Chen

Credit: AU Holdings

Chen started Gold House in 2018 to create a network of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders to work together for socioeconomic equity. He created AU Ventures, a holding company with the goal of ensuring social impact and charity are not afterthoughts. 

Chen has been credited with being a key architect of influencer marketing during his time as YouTube's head of creator development and management. In this role, which he held until 2014, he helped build out the infrastructure for the current creator economy.  

Chen is one of the American Advertising Federation's 2022 Advertising Hall of Achievement honorees, which recognizes industry leaders under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of the advertising and marketing landscape. 

During this episode of Remotely, Chen will discuss the role of influencers in the Web3 era, how to ensure diversity in the creator economy and how brands can develop their own impact strategy. 

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

