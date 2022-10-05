Chen started Gold House in 2018 to create a network of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders to work together for socioeconomic equity. He created AU Ventures, a holding company with the goal of ensuring social impact and charity are not afterthoughts.

Chen has been credited with being a key architect of influencer marketing during his time as YouTube's head of creator development and management. In this role, which he held until 2014, he helped build out the infrastructure for the current creator economy.

Chen is one of the American Advertising Federation's 2022 Advertising Hall of Achievement honorees, which recognizes industry leaders under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of the advertising and marketing landscape.

During this episode of Remotely, Chen will discuss the role of influencers in the Web3 era, how to ensure diversity in the creator economy and how brands can develop their own impact strategy.