Watch live 12:30 p.m. ET: How brands can support LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Month

Anderson-Minshall became the first female CEO of Pride Media in January 2020, and she is also the editorial director for the brand's four print publications: The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler and Plus. With Out magazine boasting the largest circulation of any LGBTQ magazine in the U.S., Pride Media is at the forefront of leading advocacy around LGBTQ rights, especially in the wake of "Don't Say Gay" and Texas' anti-trans bills that have threatened the safety of the community.

As brands look to align themselves with the LGBTQ+ community and show support during Pride Month this month, this requires more than slapping a rainbow on packaging. Anderson-Minshall joins Remotely to discuss how marketers need to go beyond just checking the box to think about how their work reflects larger commitments and investments they are making in the community throughout the year.

Like all publishers, Pride Media is also working to future-proof its business, and Anderson-Minshall will detail how the company is thinking about the Web3 era and opportunities in the metaverse and in NFTs.