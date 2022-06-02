Ad Age Video

Watch live 12:30 p.m. ET: How brands can support LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Month

Pride Media CEO discusses Pride Month campaigns in the wake of 'Don't Say Gay' and Texas anti-trans bills
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 02, 2022.
Watch the livestream broadcast here at 12:30 p.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on FacebookLinkedInTwitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Diane Anderson Minshall, CEO of Pride Media, discusses how brands can extend support for the LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Month, with Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi.

Anderson-Minshall became the first female CEO of Pride Media in January 2020, and she is also the editorial director for the brand's four print publications: The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler and Plus. With Out magazine boasting the largest circulation of any LGBTQ magazine in the U.S., Pride Media is at the forefront of leading advocacy around LGBTQ rights, especially in the wake of "Don't Say Gay" and Texas' anti-trans bills that have threatened the safety of the community. 

As brands look to align themselves with the LGBTQ+ community and show support during Pride Month this month, this requires more than slapping a rainbow on packaging. Anderson-Minshall joins Remotely to discuss how marketers need to go beyond just checking the box to think about how their work reflects larger commitments and investments they are making in the community throughout the year. 

Like all publishers, Pride Media is also working to future-proof its business, and Anderson-Minshall will detail how the company is thinking about the Web3 era and opportunities in the metaverse and in NFTs. 

See all of Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women here.
Credit: Luke Fontana

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

