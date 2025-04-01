Measurement

Nielsen’s patent lawsuit against VideoAmp dismissed

Nielsen is reviewing the judge’s order
Nielsen is reviewing the judge’s order. (Getty Images, composition by Ad Age)
JN
By:
Jack Neff
April 01, 2025 01:31 AM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom