The top commercial filmmaking trends that will define 2025

In 2025, the demands on commercial filmmaking are higher than ever. Today’s audiences are more discerning; they consistently seek authentic and emotionally resonant content, and they want it on more channels than ever. And internally, productions face ever-shrinking timelines and budgets, even as the increasing demand for social-friendly deliverables grows. But for filmmakers looking to stay ahead of the times, the new 2025 Commercial Filmmaking Trend Report from the footage experts at Filmsupply offers key insights for creating impactful work that connects with today’s audience. Read on to start the year in a fresh creative headspace: Unique points of view Any director of photography would say that a beautiful frame is the most effective way to captivate audiences, but in the world of commercial filmmaking, this isn’t enough anymore. Ads compete for the audience’s ever-shorter attention span, and keeping viewers engaged requires dynamic camera movements and framing. Technological advances—such as smaller cameras, drones, probe lenses, and robotic arms—have empowered filmmakers to break boundaries and reimagine what’s possible. Unique camera placements, like a protagonist’s first-person perspective or the viewpoint of an inanimate object, invite the audience into a story in new and engaging ways. The camera can be placed almost anywhere with little to no creative restraints, allowing filmmakers to avoid the mundane without compromising image quality or budget. By daring to place the camera where it’s never been, there is a clear opportunity to deliver the unique, unforgettable experiences that today’s audiences crave. Tech-free lifestyles Artificial intelligence is already dominating this year’s headlines, from apps promising to solve life’s every inconvenience to generative tools churning out creative replicas. But even in an increasingly screen-saturated world, a compelling counter-narrative is taking hold: the longing for a tech-free life. Audiences are showing a desire to connect with others, which means portraying authentic connections is essential. Mental health concerns around excessively digital lifestyles and a healthy fear of AI have created a desire for more analog experiences, such as connecting with nature, sharing time with loved ones, and interacting with friends in person. Apple’s recent holiday campaign—which featured a father using the AirPods Pro 2’s hearing aid feature to listen to his daughter play her new guitar—is a good example of a tech giant embracing this mentality. By highlighting the use of their product to enhance, not replace, real-world connections, Apple tapped into this growing movement to be more emotionally engaged in life as it happens. Audiences want to connect with what matters most—people—making highlighting authentic connections a requirement. Bold, saturated colors Color has been a cornerstone of film-based storytelling ever since Dorothy crash-landed in Oz, but this year, it will take on a bolder, more intentional role and become central to a brand’s identity. Brands like Jaguar are redefining expectations with hyper-saturated palettes and art direction that seamlessly merges fashion, design and advertising. While the efficacy of this bold rebrand is open for debate, Jaguar’s striking use of color and patterns in their advertising creates an otherworldly aesthetic that demands attention. This evolution is also reflected in the creator economy, where we’ve seen inspiration drawn from cult hits like “Euphoria,” with its dramatic washes of blue, purple and orange saturating the frame. Advertisers can also follow interior design trends, which favor colorful, individualistic settings that feel personal and hyper-curated. As with all creative, Filmmakers should approach color with intention. Monochromatic tones evoke intimacy while contrasting palettes inject tension and energy. And if done well, the palette chosen could become a key visual selling point for the brand’s story. The right footage is essential Regardless of what the year’s trends (and budgets) forecast, commercial filmmakers must focus on finding new ways for their work to stand out. Audiences are evolving, expecting not just content but experiences—stories that are authentic, emotionally resonant and visually unforgettable. The trends shaping 2025 are opportunities for filmmakers to push creative boundaries and embrace new ways to approach production. Productions are facing ever-shrinking timelines and budgets, with deliverables growing to meet the demands that social media has set for advertising. Filmmakers can take these constraints and turn them into opportunities with Filmsupply’s pre-cleared cinematic footage—helping filmmakers maximize their budgets without compromising creativity or quality. Discover the 10 filmmaking trends defining 2025 The trends above are only a few we're anticipating this year. About Filmsupply Filmsupply, an FM company, is the leading licensing platform for authentic, cinematic footage from relevant filmmakers. From idea inception and treatments all the way to finishing films with the perfect footage, Filmsupply plays an integral role in today's creative landscape. Filmsupply is a full-service licensing agency representing a roster of award-winning filmmakers around the world, providing authentic, cinematic footage that brings emotion and depth to projects for film, TV and advertising. 