Apple nabs double Emmy nominations for iPhone and Mac spots
Fresh off being named Creative Marketer of the Year at the Cannes Lions, Apple on Tuesday earned double Emmy nominations from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for its ads “Make Something Wonderful,” from the “Behind the Mac” campaign, and “Don’t Mess With Mother,” from the brand’s ongoing “Shot on iPhone” push.
The first shows a series of black and white shots of famous and lesser known talents toiling away behind their computers. Among the stars featured are Serena Wiliams, Anna Wintour, Dave Grohl, Oprah, Bono—and even Kermit the Frog. The spot, created out of TBWA/Media Arts Lab, was composed of found footage.
The iPhone spot, also created out of TBWA/MAL, was released in time for Earth Day this year and captures Mother Nature in savage glory, with scenes of avalanches, lava spewing and animals charging. It was produced out of Camp4 Collective, the production firm behind mountain climbing documentary “Meru," and directed by Renan Ozturk, Anson Fogel,Tim Kemple, Keith Ladzinski and Andy Mann.
Netflix also nabbed a commercial nod for its stirring ad, “A Great Day in Hollywood,” created out of Kamp Grizzly and directed by Lacy Duke via Prettybird. It added to Netflix's various series and talent nominations, for shows including “When They See Us,” “Russian Doll,” “Ozark,” Homecoming,” “GLOW: and “Our Planet.” The spot takes inspiration from Art Kane’s iconic 1958 portrait of jazz legends, but instead spotlights top African American Hollywood talents.
Not surprisingly, Nike’s “Dream Crazy” anthem spot, from Wieden & Kennedy Portland and directed by Lance Acord of Park Pictures, earned one of this year’s Emmy nominations.
Finally, the Academy also recognized BBDO’s most recent work for Sandy Hook Promise, commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy. The spot, directed by Rupert Sanders of MJZ, depicts a school shooting from a disturbing point of view—that of the shooter.
The winners of the 71st annual Emmy awards will be announced in Los Angeles in mid-September.