How the ad world can elevate and support minority-owned businesses
Ending systemic racism in the ad world requires brands and agencies to take a hard look at the businesses they are investing in, and working with, to create and run their marketing messages.
Despite the fact that Black, Hispanic, Asian-Pacific and Native American people make up 40% of the U.S. population, we know minority-owned businesses receive just a paltry single-digit percentage of marketing industry spend.
Ad Age’s Town Hall on April 5 will bring together minority-owned business leaders and allies to discuss why investing in such businesses is important—and what needs to change to give them a seat at the table.
The candid conversation will address the barriers minority-owned businesses are facing in 2021, and look at what we can do, collectively as an industry, to break down these barriers. The conversation will focus on solutions. It will address how the industry can better support minority-owned agencies, and the need for brands to re-evaluate their media spend to shift more dollars into minority-owned media companies. It will also help provide guidance and resources for those companies seeking to build investment.
As with our past Town Halls, the conversation will be driven by questions submitted by viewers. If you have questions, you can submit them in the RSVP form.
Confirmed speakers include:
Shante Bacon, founder and CEO, One/35 Agency
Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner, Team Epiphany
Lindsey Farrar, co-founder, president and editor-in-chief, CrwnMag
Tish Galindo, founder and CEO, 360 Agency
Salim Holder, CEO, 4th Ave Market
Ahmad Islam, CEO and co-founder, Ten35
L. Londell McMillan, executive publisher, The Source
Linda Ong, CEO and founder, Cultique and founder, Protector Coalition
Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble
Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO, Canela Media
Rana Reeves, founder, RanaVerse