How the ad world can make real, lasting change in the fight against racism

On Aug. 19, join a discussion on the state of diversity and inclusion in advertising, and submit your questions to be answered
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 11, 2020.
The decade's 5 funniest brew ads, in celebration of International Beer Day
Credit: iStock

It’s been nearly three months since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers ignited an urgency for the advertising world to rectify systemic racism that until now had gone unchecked. In the weeks that followed Floyd’s death, many brands and agencies made public statements showing support and empathy for the Black community and have begun to take steps to identify blind spots inside their own organizations. But there is still much more work to do and plenty of questions on where the industry goes from here.

On Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. EDT, Ad Age will bring together Black business leaders for a town hall to discuss the initial progress that has been made inside the ad world, and what needs to happen next. Ad Age will facilitate a conversation around improving hiring practices, the treatment of Black employees in the ad world, how to make the creative process more diverse and inclusive from the initial stages, and how to hold the industry accountable. 

Speakers include:

Kai D. Wright, author, media executive, and lecturer at Columbia University 
Lincoln Stephens, co-founder, Marcus Graham Project and Locomotus 
Sheereen Russell, VP of ad sales and inclusive engagement, The Oprah Winfrey Network
Adrian Parker, global VP, marketing, PATRÓN Tequila
Rashad Robinson, president, Color Of Change
Angela Brown, social media strategist, GSD&M 

Since the discussion will take place in a town hall format, attendees are encouraged to submit questions when RSVP-ing for the event.

Register for Ad Age’s Town Hall here.

