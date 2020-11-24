Advertising
How the ad world continues to fail the Asian community
Submit your questions for a town hall discussion on how the industry can make AAPI voices heard
Pandemic-fueled racism against Asians and Asian Americans is on the rise, stoked by disinformation from high office. Amid a movement for racial justice that is not centered on them but must include them nonetheless, Asian, South Asian and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) marketers must navigate experiences ranging from victim to ally and everything in between.
On Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. EST, Ad Age will bring together Asian and AAPI industry leaders for a town hall to discuss how the industry needs to change to make their voices heard.
As the discussion will take place in a town hall format, attendees are encouraged to submit questions when RSVP-ing for the event.
Tickets to the Ad Age Town Hall are free; register here.