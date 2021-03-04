How can the ad industry better support minority-owned businesses?
According to Procter & Gamble's Marc Pritchard, a paltry 5% of marketing industry spending is invested in minority-owned media, yet Black, Hispanic, Asian-Pacific and Native American people make up 40% of the U.S. population. And that's because, as Pritchard argues, the system is "built for the majority.”
So how can marketers correct this imbalance? And, as companies re-evaluate their entire supply chain, where can they bring in more minority-owned agencies, technology vendors and production houses to craft and place messaging that will reach and better resonate with their customers?
The Ad Age Town Hall on April 5 will bring together leaders in the industry to discuss why investing in such businesses is important, and what should change to give them a seat at the table. As with our past Town Halls, the conversation is driven by questions submitted by viewers. If you have a question, you can submit it in the RSVP form.
Confirmed speakers include:
Shante Bacon, founder and CEO, One/35 Agency
Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner, Team Epiphany
Lindsey Farrer, co-founder, president and editor-in-chief, CRWN Magazine
Tish Gallindo, founder and CEO, 360 Agency
Ahmad Islam, CEO and co-founder, Ten35
L. Londell McMillan, executive publisher, The Source
Linda Ong, CEO and founder, Cultique and founder, Protector Coalition
Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO, Canela Media
Rana Reeves, founder, RanaVerse
The Ad Age Town Hall is a free virtual event; RSVP here and submit your questions.