How the industry can stop treating multicultural marketing as an afterthought
For years, the ad world has recognized that diversity is the new mainstream. Yet despite industry associations, pledges and countless studies showing the nation’s racial makeup is shifting to a “minority-majority,” agencies and brands still lack representation of Black, Latinx, Asian and multiracial (not to mention LGBTQ and differently abled) talent in leadership positions and in the content created. And investment in minority-owned media is inadequate at best.
So how can advertising and marketing move beyond surface-level attempts at diversifying casting or running commercials on media specifically targeting people of color? And can general-market agencies or a total-market approach truly reach multicultural audiences?
In the second in a series of town hall events, Ad Age dives into this debate, bringing together ad and marketing industry leaders on Oct. 27. We'll discuss the issues surrounding the current state of the marketplace, how to target these consumers authentically and why it's so important to get it right.
Speakers include:
Andrea Carrasquel, head of brand partnerships, Tumblr
Kimberly Paige, executive VP and chief marketing officer, BET Networks
Isaac Mizrahi, co-president and chief operating officer, AlmaDDB
Ryan Robertson, global head of brand marketing, Popeyes
Lewis Williams, executive VP and chief creative officer, Burrell Communications Group
As the discussion will take place in a town hall format, attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the event.
RSVP and submit you questions here.