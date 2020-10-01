Advertising

How the industry can stop treating multicultural marketing as an afterthought

On Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. EDT, join the debate about multicultural marketing and submit your questions to be answered
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 01, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Office Hours: New norms of job hunting, agency reopening plans, and VR offices
Credit: iStock

For years, the ad world has recognized that diversity is the new mainstream. Yet despite industry associations, pledges and countless studies showing the nation’s racial makeup is shifting to a “minority-majority,” agencies and brands still lack representation of Black, Latinx, Asian and multiracial (not to mention LGBTQ and differently abled) talent in leadership positions and in the content created. And investment in minority-owned media is inadequate at best.

So how can advertising and marketing move beyond surface-level attempts at diversifying casting or running commercials on media specifically targeting people of color? And can general-market agencies or a total-market approach truly reach multicultural audiences?

In the second in a series of town hall events, Ad Age dives into this debate, bringing together ad and marketing industry leaders on Oct. 27. We'll discuss the issues surrounding the current state of the marketplace, how to target these consumers authentically and why it's so important to get it right.

Speakers include:

Andrea Carrasquel, head of brand partnerships, Tumblr
Kimberly Paige, executive VP and chief marketing officer, BET Networks
Isaac Mizrahi, co-president and chief operating officer, AlmaDDB
Ryan Robertson, global head of brand marketing, Popeyes
Lewis Williams, executive VP and chief creative officer, Burrell Communications Group

As the discussion will take place in a town hall format, attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the event.

RSVP and submit you questions here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Office Hours: New norms of job hunting, agency reopening plans, and VR offices

Office Hours: New norms of job hunting, agency reopening plans, and VR offices
So you were hired during the pandemic. Now what?

So you were hired during the pandemic. Now what?
These McDonald's ads take an actual bite out of a Big Mac, fries and cheeseburger

These McDonald's ads take an actual bite out of a Big Mac, fries and cheeseburger
How hand-painted billboard ads turned Wall Drug into a tourist hotspot

How hand-painted billboard ads turned Wall Drug into a tourist hotspot
Welcome back: BBDO New York CEO chronicles her return to the office

Welcome back: BBDO New York CEO chronicles her return to the office

Millions of households will cancel TV subscriptions this year, eMarketer projects

Millions of households will cancel TV subscriptions this year, eMarketer projects
Brands embrace virtual Oktoberfest as live celebrations canceled

Brands embrace virtual Oktoberfest as live celebrations canceled
Washington Football Team debuts first campaign since renaming

Washington Football Team debuts first campaign since renaming