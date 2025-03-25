How women are redefining advertising

Over the past decade, the advertising industry has seen a shift away from objectification and towards empathy. It’s a credit to the many women working behind the scenes, pulling up a seat at the table and pushing both clients and agencies alike to do better. This March, in honor of Women’s History Month, Ad Age has been spotlighting perspectives from women actively working to evolve the industry—like TikTok’s Sofia Hernandez and entrepreneur Lauren Maillian—both in terms of office culture and brand storytelling. For this month’s spotlight, we asked leaders from the Amp community to share how women in advertising are pushing for change and rewriting the rules—championing empathy, developing creativity that connects and transforming an industry that was once the ultimate boys’ club. Embracing empathy Since joining the industry over two decades ago, I’ve watched women completely shake up advertising. More women in leadership and creative roles have transformed not just how brands tell stories, but how they connect with audiences and operate behind the scenes. One of the biggest shifts? Ads that reflect real people. Women have pushed for diverse, authentic representation—different body types, backgrounds and experiences. Campaigns like Dove’s Real Beauty or Always’ Like a Girl weren’t just about selling products; they sparked real conversations and challenged outdated ideas. But it’s not just what we see—it’s how brands communicate. Women bring a new level of emotional intelligence to advertising, moving beyond taglines to create messaging that resonates. Brands are prioritizing purpose-driven storytelling, and female creatives have been essential in that shift. And let’s be real—women make most of the purchasing decisions in the U.S., so having more behind the scenes just makes sense. —Judith Grey, creative director, [L]earned Media I’m going to steal a page from Cannes and cite the headline of their “See It Be It” program as a tangible way that women are redefining leadership. Now more than ever, women are moving into senior roles. I see this in creative and on the client side as well. As this happens, it creates more senior mentors, more senior females helping to shape the work and the narrative of the brands we work on, and more voices in meetings that act as a model for others to be heard. So the more we can see it, you better believe we can be it. —Linda Carte, creative director, Fuse Create We know the value of aligning product benefits with real consumer needs—and as demand for authenticity grows, having women in leadership isn’t just valuable, it’s essential. In just three years, women are expected to control three-quarters of all discretionary spending, according to Bankrate. We saw the power of female leadership in action at SXSW, where our client and agency teams—many led by powerhouse women—created one of the most successful brand activations for Gorton’s Seafood. Women’s ability to collaborate, problem solve, and emphasize diverse perspectives makes the work stronger and the teams healthier. The best leaders in advertising, regardless of gender, are those who inspire creativity, drive innovation and foster collaboration. But the unique traits many women bring to the table—empathy, agility and vision—make them especially well equipped to help brands build meaningful connections and long-term loyalty. —Alyssa Toro, senior partner/chief creative officer, Connelly Partners Women are reshaping leadership and creativity in advertising by flipping the script—literally. Thanks to movements like ANA’s SeeHer, and our internal work at Wasserman’s The Collective, there’s been a major push to ensure authentic representation, and that’s showing up in the ads we see, and more importantly, in who’s making the decisions behind them. Seeing more women in advertising leadership means they are blending data with instinct, emotion with strategy and their own lived experiences with business goals. The result? More meaningful brand connections, more nuanced storytelling and an industry that’s starting to reflect the world we live in. —Danielle Smith, VP, The Collective Multidimensional leadership Being a mother, wife and executive in the fast-paced world of advertising isn’t about balance—it’s about integration. Each role sharpens me, making me a more intuitive, strategic and compassionate leader. Motherhood taught me to prioritize what truly matters, delegate with trust and embrace the beauty of imperfection. Leading in advertising fuels my ambition, challenging me to think bigger and push further. These roles don’t compete—they collaborate. They make me more attuned to the needs of my team, more open to fresh perspectives and more determined to create space for others to thrive. I don’t check parts of myself at the door; I bring my whole self to the table. My definition of success isn’t about doing less; it’s about showing up fully. And for me, that means excelling not in spite of my many roles, but because of them. —Erica Coates, president, Mocean Women who’ve climbed to leadership positions didn’t play by the rules to get there—there were no rules to get there. And that’s exactly what makes them such good creative thinkers. Every woman in advertising that I’ve met comes to the table already comfortable with challenging the way things have always been done. Having navigated obstacles throughout their careers, they’ve developed a knack for spotting outdated processes and finding better ways to get things done. The result is their teams tend to move faster and adapt more readily to changes in the market. They have an implicit agility in responding to market shifts and consumer demands. Their willingness to disrupt established norms stems from practiced resilience and strategic insight gained by being comfortable running through brick walls. —Taylor Marks, director of strategy, SixSpeed As with many professions, the original rules for success in this industry were written with only certain people in mind. I’ve watched women play at games where they felt they had to be the strongest man in the room. That formula works, but it can still exclude authentic perspectives from half the population. I say thank you to those women who played the man’s game so the rest of us don’t have to. Today, I don’t see women playing games as much as I see them building community. This is in the market, on social media and in the workplace. It’s not that women aren’t good at sports, but competition with each other is not us at our best. We make strides when we share our tips for success, take risks together and understand that a win for each other is a win for us all. —Vanessa Duff, senior partner and executive creative director, Finn Partners Women’s leadership has been and will continue to be vital to the evolution of advertising. My career has been shaped by inspiring female mentors who embody compassion, organization and unwavering dedication. Working mothers, in particular, demonstrate incredible strength and resourcefulness, balancing demanding careers with family life while shaping corporate culture with their leadership. In addition, organizations like She Runs It are crucial to advancing women in the industry through mentorship and networking. I’m proud to be involved in that mission, both through She Runs It and by creating a support network for working mothers called MUMs across IPG Mediabrands. This collective effort empowers women, fosters diverse perspectives and ultimately strengthens the advertising landscape and the way we tell brand stories. —Lisa Beshara, executive VP, U.S. managing partner, OneVue/UM A defining moment for women Why is female or non-cis-male representation more important than ever? Because you have to see it to become it. With every female rising to the C-level, with every girl, woman or female-identifying creative at the table, we broaden the horizon, we shatter the ceiling and we create a path that will turn into a highway for all creatives out there. Because guess what: We don’t bring bouncers. We leave the door open. No golden credit card needed. We are actively creating new spaces where we can all shine—yes, most of us were raised on the idea that fame and fortune are limited, but luckily this is simply not true. When it comes to creativity, to happiness, to respect, we all win more if we share more. —Jeannette Bohné, managing director, Serviceplan Berlin Women are creating their own version of leadership. It’s not modeled after someone else—because for many of us, there weren’t women above us to model it after. It’s not performative, or driven by unchecked ego, or rooted in the belief that leadership only comes from the top. It’s about showing up as we are—leading with honesty and vulnerability. There’s no set title or path. It can be a manager who builds a culture where others thrive, or a freelancer whose work makes everyone jealous. Creatively, women are proving their ideas, references, perspectives, humor and impact aren’t just valid—they matter. They’re making the work feel truly new, shaping it at every level: concepting, directing and fighting for the small things that make all the difference. And when that work is out in the world, I see more women owning it—proudly promoting it, not downplaying their role in it. —Molly Jamison, executive creative director, Arts & Letters Creative Co. Women rock at making ads for women. Everyone knows that. But what’s often overlooked is the unique impact women bring to traditionally male-targeted brands. The ability to find humor and insight from an outside perspective leads to nuance and originality that can only come from a woman’s brain. Take beer brands. While historically the campaigns tend to lean into the tired “boys’ club” tropes, by putting women at the helm, unexpected campaigns, like #SelfieBud, created by Julie Rutigliano, were born. Plus, there’s nothing better than the look of shock on someone’s face when they find out she made that. —Sophia Held, associate creative director, Pereira O’Dell Icons of industry The impact women are making in advertising isn’t just growing; it’s reshaping the industry in bold, lasting ways. I have leaned into leading with empathy, curiosity and an unwavering commitment to challenging the status quo. Industry trailblazers reflect this shift: Madonna Badger led the charge against objectification in advertising with her #WomenNotObjects campaign, pushing for a more responsible and empowering portrayal of women (including changes in the Cannes Lions). Marisa Thalberg transformed brands from Estée Lauder to Taco Bell and Lowe’s, proving brand storytelling isn’t just about selling but connecting on a deeper level. Bozoma Saint John has infused brands like Pepsi, Apple Music and Netflix with unapologetic, culture-driven storytelling, proving that the most memorable marketing comes from authenticity and bold vision. Women aren’t just leading brands; they’re redefining how brands connect with the world, shifting away from outdated narratives and toward stories that are inclusive, culturally relevant and deeply human. —Carolyn Walker, CEO, Response Recently, I was reminded of something the incomparable Jonathan Mildenhall said in a conversation with Cindy Gallop. (See it here.) “There have been three people who have had the biggest impact on my career, and they’ve all been women. Women mentor people that are othered better than men.” When I heard him say that the first time, I immediately thought of Shannon Washington of Gotham. I’ve seen her mentor the next generation through radical transparency and fearless feedback in a way I find truly inspiring. She takes the time to share her full self through her mentorship, be it formal or informal. But most importantly, this isn’t leadership through fitting a formula. She redefines what a leader can share, how they can show up, and how they can connect more deeply and authentically. —Patrick Bennett, global chief creative officer, Jack Morton If you’re looking for women redefining advertising, look no further than “Own It”—the podcast-turned-movement championing more women and nonbinary agency owners. Led by Christy Hiler, CEO of Cornett, and Jean Freeman, CEO of Zambezi, “Own It” has evolved from tracking women-owned agencies into an unignorable force of feminine power and influence. Today, less than 1% of North American ad agencies are female-owned. In January, “Own It” hosted its second Women’s Agency Ownership Summit in L.A., drawing nearly 250 female agency leaders (and their male allies) with one goal: to grow their agencies, their influence and their industry presence. I was lucky enough to attend—and it was pure magic. The event showcased just how boldly women are reshaping advertising and building bottom lines for themselves and their clients. “Own It” is proof that female leadership is not just powerful—it’s essential for a more creative, equitable and sustainable future. —Jamon Deaver, director of marketing, Cornett Women are rewriting the rules of what effective leadership looks like. We’re introducing new perspectives, leading with empathy and a killer instinct—think tenacity on rocket fuel. Take Susan Golkin, one of most talented creative leaders at VML and the visionary behind Hellmann’s “When Harry Met Sally” Super Bowl spot. Pure genius. Re-creating an iconic scene, casting Sydney Sweeney and making it resonate with a whole new generation? That’s not just luck. 