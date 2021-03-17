Last chance for tickets: Ad Age Next Food & Beverage takes place on Tuesday
Don't miss Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage on Tuesday, March 23, a virtual conference examining how brands are staying ahead of the changes hitting the sector and preparing for what comes next.
Among the topics being discussed are:
• The post-pandemic playbook for F&B
• Launching a brand during COVID
• How CPG marketers can take advantage of TV streaming
• Tapping into e-commerce
• The future of targeting on the open web: Scale, trust and first-party data
• Community recovery and the future of restaurants
• The growth and evolution of influencers
Confirmed speakers include:
Duane Stanford, editor and publisher, Beverage Digest
William Schumacher, founder and CEO, Uprising
Marcus Samuelsson, chef and restaurateur
Christina Roperti, director of communications, Groupe SEB USA
Sean Ro, co-founder, Lunar Hard Seltzer
Rita Patel, chief marketing officer, Buffalo Wild Wings
Drew Palin, senior director of digital innovation and ecosystems, Gatorade
Jeff Katz, head of sales, central, Roku
Sarah Hofstetter, president, Profitero
David Henkes, senior principal, Technomic
Erin Hanley, VP of entertainment partnerships and influencer marketing strategy, Ketchum Sports & Entertainment
Aisha Glover, VP of urban innovation, Audible
JoDee George, executive VP, Bader Rutter
Rajan Gajaria, executive VP of business platforms, Corteva Agriscience
Harrison Fugman, co-founder and CEO, The Naked Market
Gaby Dalkin, founder and CEO, What's Gaby Cooking
Jasmine Dadlani, chief strategy officer, McKinney
Shannan Cranbrook, senior manager of media strategy, General Mills
Lana Buchanan, VP of marketing beyond beer, Anheuser-Busch
Elizabeth Brennan, head of advertiser strategy, Permutive
Tickets to Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage are $75 and include 30-day access to on-demand video recordings of the sessions. Register here.