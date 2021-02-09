Last chance for tickets: Ad Age Next Health & Wellness takes place Thursday
Don't miss Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness, Thursday's virtual event exploring what trends the coronavirus pandemic brought to the forefront for the $4.2 trillion health and wellness industry.
Among the topics being discussed on Feb. 11 are:
• Wellness and the digital consumer
• How a pivot re-energized Planet Fitness
• The continuing rise of self care
• Unilever's road to wellness
• Brands and the mental wellness journey
• The uphill climb of vaccine marketing
• The new doctor's office
Confirmed speakers include:
Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer, Planet Fitness
Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications, Peloton
Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer, One Medical
Kern Schireson, chairman and CEO, Known
Joe Root, co-founder and CEO, Permutive
Sam Rogoway, chief product and content officer, Headspace
Lella Rafferty, VP brand, Noom
Erin Petersen, editor-in-chief, Healthline.com
Mansi Patel, head of product, Capsule
Chris Paquette, founder and CEO, DeepIntent
Andrea Palmer, president, Publicis Health Media
Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer, Lululemon
Gareth Nettleton, VP of marketing, Strava
Sam McFadden, head of U.S. enterprise marketing, Talkwalker
Claire Knebl, VP of brand, Ritual
Laurie Dewan, VP of consumer insights, Healthline Media
Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing and digital officer, Bayer Consumer Health
Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer and executive VP of beauty and personal care, Unilever North America
Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer, The Ad Council
Tickets to Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness are $75 and include 30-day access to on-demand video recordings of the sessions. Register here.