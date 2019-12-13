Meet the jury of Ad Age's 2020 Creativity Awards
Now in its fourth year, The Creativity Awards, the counterpart to Ad Age’s long-running A-List, will honor the year’s most innovative work, talent, startups and now, the top production players in a newly-introduced category.
Each year, we assemble juries of accomplished veterans across advertising, marketing, business and production to judge the awards. The 2020 lineup includes seasoned leaders from agencies including Wieden & Kennedy, Droga5, TBWA, Mother, brands such as Burger King, KFC, Spotify and Procter & Gamble, along with production shops including Smuggler, Prettybird, Somesuch and more.
Check out the full juries for Work, People, Businesses and Production below.
The final deadline for submitting to Ad Age's Creativity Awards is January 7, 2020 at 5 pm ET.
See all the details on Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards here and a breakdown of all the Creativity Awards categories here.
Work
Jury Chair: Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman
Justine Armour, chief creative officer, Grey New York
Hermeti Balarin, partner, Mother London
Chris Beresford-Hill, chief creative officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York
Bruno Bertelli, global chief creative officer, Publicis Worldwide, CEO, Publicis Italy
Joakim Borgstrom, global chief creative officer, BBH
Winston Binch, chief brand and experience officer, Gale Partners
Andreas Dahlqvist, chief creative officer, Nord DDB
Tim Gordon, co-chief creative officer, Droga5 New York
Ryan O’Rourke, global creative director, Nike, Wieden & Kennedy
Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer, Burger King
Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Havas London
Tiffany Rolfe, executive VP and U.S. chief creative officer, R/GA
Gabriel Schmitt, executive creative cirector, FCB New York
Chakha Sobhani, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London
People
Jury Chair: Suzanne Powers, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup
Alex Bodman, VP-global executive creative director, Spotify
Kristen Cavallo, president, Martin Agency
Lisa Clunie, co-founder/CEO, Joan
Kirsten Flanik, president/CEO, BBDO New York
Abbey Klaassen, president, 360i New York
Jose Molla, founder and chief creative officer, The Community
John Moore, global CEO, Mediahub
John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer, Grey Group
Bonnie Wan, chief strategy officer, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
Emily Wilcox, head of account management, Johannes Leonardo
Business
Jury Chair: Jonathan Mildenhall,co-founder, CEO, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand
Alex Bogusky, co-founder and chief creative engineer, Crispin Porter Bogusky
Natasha Case, co-founder, CoolHaus
Andrea Collins, CMO, Hippo
Jason Deland, founding partner, Anomaly; co-founder and chairman, Dosist
Jarrod Dicker, VP-commercial technology and development, Washington Post
George Felix, director of marketing, Global, KFC
Leigh Radford, VP and general manager, P&G Ventures
Michele St. Jacques, CMO, MillerCoors
Dara Treseder, CMO, Carbon
Production
Nathy Aviram, chief production officer, McCann New York
Sally Campbell, founding partner, Somesuch
Michelle Craig, managing and creative partner, Unit9
Sally-Ann Dale, chief creation officer, Droga5
Kerstin Emhoff, co-founder/president, Prettybird
Matt Hunnicut, co-director of production, Wieden & Kennedy
Diane Jackson, chief production officer, DDB Chicago
Dana May, former head of integrated production, Johannes Leonardo
Diane McArter, founder and president, Furlined
Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder/president, Smuggler
Jenny Reade, executive VP and director of integrated production at Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis New York