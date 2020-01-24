Advertising

Richard Edelman, Annie Leibovitz among 2020 Advertising Hall of Fame inductees

The American Advertising Federation's 71st annual induction ceremony is set to take place in late April
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 24, 2020.

Credit: American Advertising Federation

Following the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, the American Advertising Federation announced today the eight individuals and one corporation that will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame this year.

The 2020 honorees are:

Nina DiSesa, former Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Erickson

Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman

Annie Leibovitz, photographer

Judy McGrath, former Chairwoman and CEO of MTV Networks

Wenda Harris Millard, Vice Chairwoman of MediaLink

Jo Muse, Founder and CEO of Muse Communications

Andrew Robertson, President and CEO of BBDO, Worldwide

Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG

IBM is also being recognized this year as the AAF’s corporate inductee, becoming the 11th company to enter the Advertising Hall of Fame. Founded in 1949, the Hall long accepted individuals only, though it has inducted a business every year since P&G first got the nod in 2010.

This year's honorees will be inducted formally at a ceremony held in New York on April 28, where Millard and Leibovitz are also set to receive the David Bell Award for Industry Service and President’s Award for Special Lifetime Contributions to Advertising, respectively.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ethanjakobcraft.

