Richard Edelman, Annie Leibovitz among 2020 Advertising Hall of Fame inductees
Following the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, the American Advertising Federation announced today the eight individuals and one corporation that will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame this year.
The 2020 honorees are:
Nina DiSesa, former Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Erickson
Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman
Annie Leibovitz, photographer
Judy McGrath, former Chairwoman and CEO of MTV Networks
Wenda Harris Millard, Vice Chairwoman of MediaLink
Jo Muse, Founder and CEO of Muse Communications
Andrew Robertson, President and CEO of BBDO, Worldwide
Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG
IBM is also being recognized this year as the AAF’s corporate inductee, becoming the 11th company to enter the Advertising Hall of Fame. Founded in 1949, the Hall long accepted individuals only, though it has inducted a business every year since P&G first got the nod in 2010.
This year's honorees will be inducted formally at a ceremony held in New York on April 28, where Millard and Leibovitz are also set to receive the David Bell Award for Industry Service and President’s Award for Special Lifetime Contributions to Advertising, respectively.