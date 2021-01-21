Advertising

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community

A discussion on the AAPI experience in the advertising and marketing industry
By Ann-Christine Diaz and I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on January 21, 2021.
Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play on the video and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.

Pandemic-fueled racism against Asians and Asian Americans is on the rise, stoked by disinformation from high office. Amid a movement for racial justice that is not centered on them but must include them nonetheless, Asian, South Asian and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) marketers must navigate experiences ranging from victim to ally and everything in between.

Join Ad Age for a frank discussion with Asian and AAPI industry leaders about how the industry needs to change to make their voices heard.

Among the topics being discussed:
• The realities of the AAPI community today
• Barriers to internal representation
• Understanding and connecting with the community
• What does inclusive marketing look like?

Confirmed speakers include:
Telly Wong, senior VP and chief content officer, IW Group
Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy
Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok
Katie Soo, senior VP and head of growth marketing for HBO Max, Warner Media
Indrajit Majumdar, executive VP, Zee TV
Aisea Laungaue, partner and chief strategy officer, Anomaly LA
Daphne Kwok, VP of multicultural leadership for Asian American and Pacific Islander audience strategy, AARP
Jay Kim, president, AAAZA and 3AF
Michelle Grant, senior art director, GSD&M
Shilpa Gadhok, brand marketing and strategy consultant
Marvin Chow, VP of marketing, Google
Mariko Carpenter, VP of strategic community alliances, Nielsen

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

