Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: Ad Age Town Hall on investing in minority-owned businesses
Watch the livestream above on Monday, April 5 at 11 a.m. EDT.
RSVP here and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Press play on the video and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.
It’s time to re-evaluate the entire supply chain to see where companies are spending money and where they can do better. It’s estimated that a paltry 5% of marketing industry spending is invested in minority-owned businesses. Despite plenty of evidence that investing in these businesses are integral to reaching key consumers, minority-owned agencies, suppliers and media companies are rarely given a seat at the table. It’s time to change that.
At the Ad Age Town Hall on April 5, Ad Age brings together leaders in the industry to discuss the importance of investing in minority-owned businesses and how the ad world can better support these companies.
AD AGE TOWN HALL: INVESTING IN MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESSES AGENDA
Welcome remarks
Identifying and breaking barriers
Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner, Team Epiphany
Ahmad Islam, CEO and co-founder, Ten35
Linda Ong, CEO and founder, Cultique and founder, Protector Coalition
Finding and building investment
Salim Holder, CEO, 4th Ave Market
Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO, Canela Media
Empowering minority-owned agencies
Shante Bacon, founder and CEO, One/35 Agency
Tish Galindo, founder and CEO, 360 Agency
Rana Reeves, founder, RanaVerse
Re-evaluating media spend
Lindsey Farrar, co-founder, president and editor-in-chief, CrwnMag
L. Londell McMillan, executive publisher, The Source
Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble