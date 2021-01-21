Watch live at 11 a.m. EST: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community
Pandemic-fueled racism against Asians and Asian Americans is on the rise, stoked by disinformation from high office. Amid a movement for racial justice that is not centered on them but must include them nonetheless, Asian, South Asian and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) marketers must navigate experiences ranging from victim to ally and everything in between.
Join Ad Age for a frank discussion with Asian and AAPI industry leaders about how the industry needs to change to make their voices heard.
Among the topics being discussed:
• The realities of the AAPI community today
• Barriers to internal representation
• Understanding and connecting with the community
• What does inclusive marketing look like?
Confirmed speakers include:
Telly Wong, senior VP and chief content officer, IW Group
Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy
Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok
Katie Soo, senior VP and head of growth marketing for HBO Max, Warner Media
Indrajit Majumdar, executive VP, Zee TV
Aisea Laungaue, partner and chief strategy officer, Anomaly LA
Daphne Kwok, VP of multicultural leadership for Asian American and Pacific Islander audience strategy, AARP
Jay Kim, president, AAAZA and 3AF
Michelle Grant, senior art director, GSD&M
Shilpa Gadhok, brand marketing and strategy consultant
Marvin Chow, VP of marketing, Google
Mariko Carpenter, VP of strategic community alliances, Nielsen