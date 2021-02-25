Advertising

Watch live on April 5: Ad Age Town Hall on investing in minority-owned businesses

A discussion on how the ad world can better support these companies
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on February 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands are ringing in the Lunar New Year

Watch the livestream on Monday, April 5 at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP here and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

It’s time to re-evaluate the entire supply chain to see where companies are spending money and where they can do better. It’s estimated that a paltry 5% of marketing industry spending is invested in minority-owned businesses. Despite plenty of evidence that investing in these businesses are integral to reaching key consumers, minority-owned agencies, suppliers and media companies are rarely given a seat at the table. It’s time to change that.

At the Ad Age Town Hall in April, Ad Age will bring together leaders in the industry to discuss the importance of investing in minority-owned businesses and how the ad world can better support these companies.

More Ad Age videos
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community
Ann-Christine Diaz
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Steve Stoute on Racism: We Have to Fight In Ad Industry's Backyard
Steve Stoute

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands are ringing in the Lunar New Year

How brands are ringing in the Lunar New Year
Last chance for tickets: Ad Age Next Health & Wellness takes place today

Last chance for tickets: Ad Age Next Health & Wellness takes place today
Small agency coalition unveils new internship program for aspiring Black creatives

Small agency coalition unveils new internship program for aspiring Black creatives
How COVID-19 has changed marketing forever

How COVID-19 has changed marketing forever
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community is tomorrow

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community is tomorrow
Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities

Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities
Natural Light creates ‘world’s most expensive piece of art’ to highlight student debt crisis

Natural Light creates ‘world’s most expensive piece of art’ to highlight student debt crisis