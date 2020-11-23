Advertising

Watch live on Jan. 21: Ad Age Town Hall on racism against the Asian community

A discussion on the AAPI experience in the advertising and marketing industry
By Ann-Christine Diaz and I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on November 23, 2020.
Ad Council spearheads $50 million education effort for COVID-19 vaccine
Watch the livestream on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. EST.

Pandemic-fueled racism against Asians and Asian Americans is on the rise, stoked by disinformation from high office. Amid a movement for racial justice that is not centered on them but must include them nonetheless, Asian, South Asian and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) marketers must navigate experiences ranging from victim to ally and everything in between.

Join Ad Age on Jan. 21 for a frank discussion with Asian and AAPI industry leaders about how the industry needs to change to make their voices heard. This discussion will take place in a town hall format, and attendees are encouraged to submit questions when RSVPing for the event.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

