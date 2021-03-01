Watch: A mini-doc on The New York Times and Droga5's ‘The Truth Is’ campaign
Today, we are thrilled to announce the debut of "Backstory," Ad Age's new documentary series that takes a deep dive into some of the seminal ad campaigns and ideas in recent (and not-so-recent) history. For each episode, we sit down with the creative talents and business minds behind the game-changing ideas to learn about how they came to life and explore their impact on the industry.
We kick off the series with an exploration of The New York Times’ “The Truth Is” campaign, created with Droga5.
Just a little over four years ago, The Times made its first appearance on the Academy Awards with a simple black-and-white spot that, through the deft interplay of typography and sound design, illustrated how difficult it had become for consumers to discern the truth in the midst of all the conflicting messages flooding mainstream and social media.
The ad laid the groundwork for more riveting, expertly crafted truth-centered ideas, including the Cannes Lions double Grand Prix-winning “The Truth Is Hard” campaign and the more recent “The Truth Is Essential” ad, which combined headlines and imagery to create a complex, gorgeous visual poem encapsulating the roller coaster of our experiences throughout 2020.
The campaign has consistently demonstrated the tough road to creative excellence, but it’s also testament to how powerful, well-executed ideas and smart strategic thinking can move business—and even help to rally and strengthen a company and brand internally.