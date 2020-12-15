What are marketers missing about Asian consumers?
Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders—a highly diverse and multicultural group—are among the fastest growing populations in the U.S. that will, according to Nielsen, represent $1.3 trillion in buying power by 2022. Yet, the community has historically been overlooked by the ad world as a valuable consumer group and as a pool of talent for senior leadership positions.
By not truly engaging the AAPI community, what are marketers missing? How can advocates and allies dispel the myth of the “model minority”? Why have agencies and brands stayed largely silent on anti-Asian racism spurred by the pandemic? And how can work better reflect the cultural nuances of such a varied group in a way that resonates?
