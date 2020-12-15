Advertising

What are marketers missing about Asian consumers?

Submit your questions now for TikTok, HBO and top agency execs on a community whose buying power is projected to exceed $1.3 trillion in 2022
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 15, 2020.
(From left:) Devika Bulchandani, Aisea Laungaue, Katie Soo and Nick Tran. 

Credit:

Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders—a highly diverse and multicultural group—are among the fastest growing populations in the U.S. that will, according to Nielsen, represent $1.3 trillion in buying power by 2022. Yet, the community has historically been overlooked by the ad world as a valuable consumer group and as a pool of talent for senior leadership positions.

By not truly engaging the AAPI community, what are marketers missing? How can advocates and allies dispel the myth of the “model minority”? Why have agencies and brands stayed largely silent on anti-Asian racism spurred by the pandemic? And how can work better reflect the cultural nuances of such a varied group in a way that resonates?

At the Ad Age Town Hall on Jan. 21, AAPI leaders will address these questions and more. Got questions you'd like to have them answer? Submit them by filling out the RSVP form.

Confirmed speakers include:
Devika Bulchandani, incoming CEO, Ogilvy North America
Jay Kim, president, 3AF and AAAZA
Aisea Laungaue, partner and chief strategy officer, Anomaly LA
Katie Soo, senior VP and head of growth marketing for HBO Max, Warner Media
Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok

Tickets to the Ad Age Town Hall are free; register here.

