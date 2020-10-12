What does COVID-19 mean for the future of TV advertising?
COVID-19 only accelerated the shift to streaming TV. Demand for over-the-top content, which was expected to grow steadily in the next few years, surged as pandemic lockdowns put live sporting events on hiatus and curtailed activities outside the home. And OTT platforms that were already challenging the long-held standards of the $70 billion TV advertising market, saw a huge opportunity to expand their reach.
With pandemic-related restrictions returning in some areas and easing in others, will the industry see other changes to consumer behavior? What impact will the continuing economic disruptions have on the appetite for streaming options and viewers' ability to pay for subscriptions? And what does this mean for advertisers?
At Ad Age Next: Streaming on Nov. 10, network executives, marketers, agency leaders and key players in streaming will take a close look at these questions and more, exploring the opportunities and challenges in OTT and what's next for TV.
Speakers include:
Charlie Chappell, head of media and comms planning, The Hershey Co.
Henry Embleton, head of ad products and revenue, Crunchyroll
Jeff Hagen, group director of connections planning and investment, The Coca-Cola Co.
Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD growth, Roku
Sara Johnson, VP and group director of national video activation, Carat USA
Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Quincy Newell, founder and CEO, TwentyOne14 Media
Harold Morgenstern, senior VP of national advertising sales, Pluto TV
Elaine Quijano, CBSN anchor, CBS News Digital
Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer, Tubi
Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager, CBS News Digital
