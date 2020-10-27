What’s next for streaming? Find out on Nov. 10
This time last year, no one could have predicted the streaming surge the global pandemic spurred. Looking to 2021, what other changes are on the horizon for over-the-top television?
At Ad Age Next: Streaming on Nov. 10, streaming services, early-adopter brands and agencies will explore how they can best position themselves for next year’s opportunities and challenges. Some highlights to look forward to:
Laura Molen, NBCUniversal's president of advertising sales and partnerships, discusses what it was like launching Peacock during the pandemic, how the platform is approaching advertising and what the next phase of ad innovation in streaming might look like.
Leaders from platforms dedicated to diverse creators and consumers—including TwentyOne14’s Quincy Newell, Crunchyroll’s Henry Embleton and Estrella Media’s René Santaella—chat about what mainstream OTT platforms miss in reaching multicultural audiences, and why it’s critical to reach these viewers.
The ever-changing nature of a presidential campaign season coupled with the urgency of the pandemic has given new meaning to the 24/7 news cycle. CBS News Digital’s Christy Tanner and anchor Elaine Quijano detail how a tumultuous year has impacted their over-the-top strategy and what this means for 2021.
As the streaming wars heat up, advertising-supported platforms are thriving. Mark Rotblat of Tubi, Ashley Hovey of Roku and Harold Morgenstern of Pluto TV reveal trends in consumer behavior and how marketers can follow these eyeballs.
Discussing how marketers and media buyers are shifting the spend from traditional TV to over-the-top content are The Hershey Co.’s Charlie Chappell, Carat USA’s Sara Johnson and The Coca-Cola Co.’s Jeff Hagen.
Other confirmed speakers include:
Dave Antonelli, director of Sling TV ad strategy and revenue at Dish Media; Nicolle Pangis, CEO of Ampersand; Tim Sims, chief revenue officer of The Trade Desk; Samantha Rose, senior VP of video investment and Horizon Advanced at Horizon Media; Sean Buckley, chief operating officer at SpotX; Elle Donner, senior director of corporate and business development at LoopMe; Mike Hardy, president of sales at ITN Networks; and Peter Parisi, associate director of advanced TV at Matterkind.
