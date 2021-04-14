Advertising

Is your brand ready for the next shopping revolution?

Last chance to get tickets for the virtual Ad Age Next: Retail conference
Published on April 14, 2021.
Advertising insights from 4 top DTC social media spenders

Top row: Craig Brommers, Deborah Weinswig, David Sandström, Nathan Baynard, Andrea Stairs, Angie Hellman and Liza Lefkowski. Bottom row: Guy Harkless, Cynthia Kleinbaum, Kate Huyett, Tariq Hassan, Ekta Chopra and Sucharita Kodali.

   

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

The past year has disrupted the retail industry like never before. Months of living with digital conveniences has left consumers with more choices, higher expectations and an increased willingness to try new stores and brands.

Don't miss next Tuesday's Ad Age Next: Retail conference, where CMOs, analysts and other industry leaders will examine how brands can prepare for this revolution in shopping behavior—online and offline—and what's coming next.

Among the topics being discussed are:
• How should digital-first sellers be thinking about the return of in-store shopping?
• What does the boom in e-commerce mean for marketers looking to differentiate their brand, their product?
• What is social commerce and why should brands be paying attention now?
• In-store shopping isn’t dead, but how should retailers rethink the physical experience?
• Can countries like China provide a glimpse of the future for the U.S.?
• What does agility mean in a post-COVID world and how can data play a role in driving faster changes?

Confirmed speakers include:
Tania Wendt, senior VP of engagement and strategy, The Marketing Store
Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO, Coresight Research
Ron Stoupa, chief marketing officer, Michaels
Andrea Stairs, chief marketing officer and VP of seller community, eBay North America
David Sandström, chief marketing officer, Klarna
Liza Lefkowski, VP of global brand, creative and curated merchandising, Wayfair
Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst, Forrester
Cynthia Kleinbaum, VP of marketing for Walmart+, Walmart
Kate Huyett, chief marketing officer, Bombas
Angie Hellman, senior VP of brand and customer strategy, Rent the Runway
Tariq Hassan, chief marketing officer, Petco
Guy Harkless, senior VP and general manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay, Foot Locker
Kevin Fried, specialty retail managing director, Google
Jim Eby, senior VP and chief creative officer, The Marketing Store
Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer, e.l.f.
Fred Chassé, senior VP, Analytic Partners
Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer, American Eagle
Elizabeth Brennan, head of advertiser strategy, Permutive
Nathan Baynard, VP of global brand marketing, Mattel

Ad Age Next: Retail is free and includes 30-day access to on-demand video recordings of the sessions. Register here.

