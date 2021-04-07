Agencies

IPG Mediabrands names new global president and chief financial officer

Guy Beach assumes presidency; Marlene Pelage joins agency from Charles Schwab
By Judann Pollack. Published on April 07, 2021.
Guy Beach and Marlene Pelage, IPG Mediabrands.

Credit: Courtesy IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands today announced two major executive shifts: Global Chief Financial Officer Guy Beach is moving up to global president and will be succeeded by Marlene Pelage, a 15-year veteran of Charles Schwab Bank. 

Pelage was chief financial officer at the financial services company, where she managed assets fo $280 billion. At the agency, she will manage the global P&L as well as global brand and regional chief financial officers and controllers. 

Beach, an 8-year veteran of IPG Mediabrands, has also served as global chief commercial officer and held key roles at Initiative and UM.

“We are thrilled to promote Guy and bring Marlene into the network,” said Daryl Lee, Global CEO at Mediabrands in a statement. “Guy possesses the deep knowledge of our business and of our clients required to keep Mediabrands ahead of the curve when it comes to better ways of working globally.  Marlene will bring a fresh perspective to our financial teams and systems and insights from an adjacent industry that will help us turbocharge how we demonstrate value to our clients.”

 

Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

