Johannes Leonardo appoints Steve Zaroff as chief strategy officer

Zaroff isn’t new to the title. He has over 25 years of experience in the role at Ogilvy, McCann North America and Publicis Groupe's Sapient. While working at McCann in 2016, he was a key leader who at the time helped the agency double in size and win top honors as the most-awarded creative agency at Cannes Lions and the most-awarded effectiveness agency at the Effies.

Zaroff was most recently founder and president of Other Strategy, a “creative provocation agency bringing outside perspectives to brands and agencies determined to change,” according to a press release. Other Strategy counts among its clients Johnson & Johnson and LeSportsac.

“Steve is a proven leader, a powerhouse force in advertising and someone constantly challenging his own assumptions about the impact an advertising agency can have,” said Premutico. “With so many new opportunities emerging, we're confident Steve is going to help us redefine the discipline inside and outside our walls.”

Hiring spree

Zaroff is the latest in a series of new hires and promotions at JL. Earlier this year the shop elevated Emily Wilcox to managing director from head of account management. The shop also appointed Nicole Holland chief talent officer in July and brought on Julia Neumann as chief creative officer in June.

Johannes Leonardo has seen steady expansion of business with brands like Kraft Heinz, Volkswagen and Adidas. In April, Facebook (now Meta) hired the agency to help develop creative strategy and narrative for Instagram. Last month, Ad Age reported that JL is one of the agencies in the hunt for the KFC account.

