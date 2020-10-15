McGarrah Jessee lays off 10 percent of staff
There's more turmoil in Texas as Austin, Texas-based McGarrah Jesse today laid off 10 percent of its 140-person staff.
"In order for our business to meet the changing needs of our clients and the ever-changing landscape of the future, we need to restructure the way we’re set up as a company," said an agency spokeswoman. "Unfortunately this means parting ways with 10% of our staff across various disciplines and saying goodbye to some really great people while simultaneously investing in a few key role hires. These decisions are never easy, especially in the world we’re living in right now, but we remain committed to the people, our clients, and the future of McGarrah Jessee."
The agency, which counts among its clients Citibike, Lyft, Whataburger, GameStop and Frost Bank, said it is offering severance packages through the end of the year, and extending health benefits for six months.
The tightening comes as Dallas-based The Richards Group loses several major clients and some of its estimated 700-person staff are expected to be looking for new jobs.