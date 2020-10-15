Agencies

McGarrah Jessee lays off 10 percent of staff

Austin, Texas-based shop calls move a 'restructuring'
By Judann Pollack. Published on October 15, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
WPP ousts Mindshare CEO Nick Emery, citing breach of conduct
Credit: McGarrah Jessee

There's more turmoil in Texas as Austin, Texas-based McGarrah Jesse today laid off 10 percent of its 140-person staff. 

"In order for our business to meet the changing needs of our clients and the ever-changing landscape of the future, we need to restructure the way we’re set up as a company," said an agency spokeswoman. "Unfortunately this means parting ways with 10% of our staff across various disciplines and saying goodbye to some really great people while simultaneously investing in a few key role hires. These decisions are never easy, especially in the world we’re living in right now, but we remain committed to the people, our clients, and the future of McGarrah Jessee." 

The agency, which counts among its clients Citibike, Lyft, Whataburger, GameStop and Frost Bank, said it is offering severance packages through the end of the year, and extending health benefits for six months.

The tightening comes as Dallas-based The Richards Group loses several major clients and some of its estimated 700-person staff are expected to be looking for new jobs.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

WPP ousts Mindshare CEO Nick Emery, citing breach of conduct

WPP ousts Mindshare CEO Nick Emery, citing breach of conduct
Client fallout continues at Richards Group

Client fallout continues at Richards Group

McDonald's collabs with Reggaeton star J Balvin, and Peloton peddles real fans: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

McDonald's collabs with Reggaeton star J Balvin, and Peloton peddles real fans: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Office Hours: Abandoned offices make for real estate steals

Office Hours: Abandoned offices make for real estate steals

Office Hours: Havas New York gets back to the office, and Polar experiments with a four-day week

Office Hours: Havas New York gets back to the office, and Polar experiments with a four-day week
Office Hours: From cookbooks to childcare, how agencies are helping employees in the pandemic

Office Hours: From cookbooks to childcare, how agencies are helping employees in the pandemic

Office Hours: How to build trust with clients in a pandemic

Office Hours: How to build trust with clients in a pandemic

Office Hours: Collaborative spaces and some new faces

Office Hours: Collaborative spaces and some new faces