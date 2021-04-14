Agencies

Mindshare names Amanda Richman as CEO of North America

Richman's hire at the GroupM shop is the latest in a string of leadership changes at media agencies
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 14, 2021.
Amanda Richman.

Credit: MEC

Mindshare named Amanda Richman as CEO of North America, succeeding Adam Gerhart who was elevated to global CEO late last year.

Richman joins the GroupM agency from sibling agency Wavemaker where she was U.S. CEO. At Mindshare, Richman will oversee client billings of more than $7 billion at a time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving. Richman says she will work to deepen connections between the agency and clients, regions and across GroupM’s agencies.

Richman’s hire is the latest in a string of leadership changes at media agencies over the past few months. This week Omnicom Media Group’s PHD named Katie Klein as president of integrated investment, replacing Harry Keeshan who is retiring, and in March it appointed Joshua Palau chief media and activation officer. Havas Media hired Amy Ginsburg as chief investment officer from Canvas Worldwide in February. Canvas promoted Madhavi Tadikonda to fill the chief investment officer role.

As media agencies undergo these changes, they are also thinking about how to evolve investment strategies by incorporating social good. Richman says at Mindshare she will focus on “intentional media” and “good growth” to drive business growth for clients that’s also “good for society.” This includes investing in media that’s more inclusive and better representative of consumers, supporting minority-owned media companies, and helping to raise the voices of groups that are overlooked and under-supported, she says.

Richman says the notion of “intentional media” will be an important part of this year’s upfront negotiations, when media companies look to secure a bulk of their ad commitments.

Mindshare rolled out a so-called inclusive private marketplace in July, focused on making it easier for brands to advertise alongside content running with Black publishers and content creators. It also has a similar marketplace that’s focused on LGBTQ+ sites.

During Richman's tenure at Wavemaker, the agency landed new clients like Novo Nordisk and Pernod Ricard, and underwent a rebrand.

Louisa Wong, who joined Wavemaker as Americas CEO in 2020, continues in her leadership role.

