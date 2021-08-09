Agencies

Morgan Stanley and E-Trade hires Mediahub as media agency of record

Data strategy was a critical component of the review
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on August 09, 2021.
Credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley and E-Trade named Interpublic Group's Mediahub as its media agency of record following a four-month review. 

Data strategy was a key component of the request for proposal. For this reason, IPG’s customer intelligence company Acxiom, was placed front-and-center in Mediahub’s pitch, with the agency going into the review calling itself “Mediahub powered by Acxiom,” says John Moore, global CEO, Mediahub.

This data-centric approach is especially important as brands grapple with a privacy crackdown and the impending demise of the third-party cookie, which is used to track consumers around the internet and send them relevant messaging. 

The financial services company undertook the review as it looks to further integrate E-Trade, which it acquired in November, into the rest of the company.  

"By moving media efforts for each brand under management of one central agency, this will ensure collaboration of strategies and synergies across planning and buying efforts,” Alice Milligan, chief marketing officer, Morgan Stanley, said in an email. 

Other agencies competing in the review included Morgan Stanley’s incumbent firm Spark Foundry and E-Trade’s incumbent, Media Assembly, according to the Morgan Stanley spokesperson. Pile & Co. ran the review.

WPP’s Essence also competed in the review, according to a person familiar with the process.  

The combined media spend for the two companies is about $200 million, according to the person. 

Mediahub will lead media and data strategy, planning and activation in the U.S., tapping Acxiom’s customer intelligence to fuel communications planning solutions.

“Now working as one team, Morgan Stanley and E-Trade are sophisticated marketers attuned to how modern media solutions can leverage the powerful currents transforming consumer behavior in a world of accelerated technological and societal change,” Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, Interpublic Group, said in a statement. "This collaborative IPG solution is purpose-built to help these brands thrive in our increasingly digital economy."

