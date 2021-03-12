OKRP toasts spring, and a new shop opens for working moms: Agency Brief
We’ll drink to that
As the greatest band of all time once wrote, “it’s been a long, cold, lonely winter.” Especially in blustery Chicago, where the folks at O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul are hoping to make it alright by ushering in the sun—well, Daylight Savings Time—early. To that end, the agency has created the Spring Forward Happy Hour. The idea is that instead of losing an hour of sleep at 2 a.m. Sunday, the shop proposes losing an hour of work today beginning at 4 p.m.
“With longer days and warmer weather, we believe people are looking for safe and responsible reasons to celebrate,” says Matt Reinhard, chief product officer. “But changing clocks ahead in the middle of the night this coming Sunday isn’t one of them—unless we all rally to change our clocks on Friday at 4 p.m. to start the weekend an hour earlier. We’re claiming that time and calling it Spring Forward Happy Hour.”
The shop has actually created a Change.org petition to make it official, and will host the happy hour virtually today on DJ Trauma’s Twitch channel, live for three hours, which will include drop-in guests. It’s sponsored by a local brand, Harold’s ’83 Honey Ale, a Black-owned craft beer named after Chicago’s first Black Mayor Harold Washington.
From 2 a.m. to 3AM
Wild Card Creative Group, a unit of creative studio 3AM, is getting a stronger hand: it has tapped Tynesha Williams as executive creative director. Williams joins from Cashmere, where she was VP and group creative director. “Tynesha is a daring creative and problem solver with a history of creating culture-shifting work,” says Tara DeVeaux, managing director at 3AM. “She not only builds creative departments with that same mix of fearlessness, but also consistently builds strong creatives.”
At Cashmere, Williams led creative teams on accounts like Amazon, Google, Facebook, Netflix, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Doritos, Paramount and others, and in her new role she will be charged with integrating Wild Card Creative Group’s social team into 3AM, expanding the creative department, and growing business, the company said.
Williams joins a female-led team at Wild Card, including CEO Alison Temple, Chief Operating Officer Onna Mahoney, Director of Social Noelle Neis and Senior VP and Editorial Producer Felicia Sandoval.
The multi-talented Williams has also worked as a standup comic, albeit briefly. “Hey, I’m a girl from Detroit,” she says. “Everybody’s funny in Detroit. After all, this is where they filmed the romantic comedy '8 Mile.'”
A shop for working moms
Source Code Communications is launching WeRaise PR, a company dedicated to advancing women in the PR industry with an “empathy-first working culture that enables working mothers to excel professionally without compromising personal priorities.”
“We wanted to build an agency that works with personal priorities, not against them,” says Rebecca Honeyman, Source Code’s co-founder and managing partner. “We wanted to enable moms and caregivers to further careers on their terms and give clients access to some of the best talent in the industry at more-accessible commitment levels.”
WeRaise PR will be run by Moon Vitello as managing director, who previously owned her own PR shop. “If we actually want to make sure that working mothers advance and succeed, there has to be change, there have to be benchmarks and goals,” says Vitello. “Flexible hours? Yes, you can have that. Plus, long-term benefits like health insurance, paid parental leave, childcare stipend. It’s not either/or. It’s both.”
Calling all small shops
Entries for Ad Age’s Small Agency Awards are now open. These awards honor shops of 150 or fewer staffers who are doing exemplary creative work, have strong cultures and commitments to diversity and are catching the eye of clients. Deadline to enter is April 27. Though the agency of the year awards are judged internally, campaign entries are decided by an industry-leading panel of outside judges, whose names will be divulged shortly. The awards ceremony will cap the Ad Age Small Agency Conference, which will be held this year on August 2-4.
MullenLowe opens its cupboards
MullenLowe has signed on as a new client American Woodmark Corporation, one of the country’s largest cabinet manufacturers, for which it will handle advertising, branding and assist with digital transformation. American Woodmark sells primary to home centers through a network of dealers and distributors. The goal is to help American Woodmark “create a new end-to-end digital experience that brings more value to the consumer as they plan dream spaces for their homes,” the agency said in a statement.
That’s special
Global agency Special Group, founded in Auckland, New Zealand in 2007, has added to the leadership of its recently opened L.A.-based U.S. office with the appointment of Caroline Jackson as managing director and Kelsey Hodgkin as head of strategy. They join Chief Creative Officer William Gelner in the agency’s efforts to broaden its reach across the U.S. market.
Australian native Jackson previously served as West Coast managing director of Interpublic Group of Cos.’ Elevant, where she led work on brands including Apple and Beats by Dre. Hodgkin last served as chief strategy officer at Deutsch L.A., where she worked on the Taco Bell, Target and Walmart accounts.
The new leaders come on board on the heels of Special Group’s high-profile work for Uber Eats, which included spots for the “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, featuring a “Star Wars”-“Star Trek”-inspired showdown between Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart, as well as the Super Bowl campaign that resurrected the “Saturday Night Live” “Wayne’s World” skit starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.
Also on the move
Dagger has elevated Carolyn Phillips from senior VP-client partnerships to senior VP-head of client partnerships. A 10-year BBDO vet, Phillips joined Dagger only six months ago from EP+Co, where she led creative and strategy development for clients including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Bojangles and Morgan Stanley.
Gut has promoted Fernando Ribeiro to global chief strategy officer, a new post. The shop says Ribeiro, who was formerly head of strategy, will oversee and coach the four-office network’s team of strategists and “continue to establish an intuitive way of implementing strategy across the entire Gut network and all of its clients.” The Brazilian-born Ribeiro is also charged with working with the leadership team to build the Gut brand globally.
Carat U.S. has named Stephanie Russell, formerly chief client development officer at Dentsu, to chief client officer, reporting to U.S. CEO Angela Steele. The appointment follows Carat’s new brand positioning and planning process called Designing for People, which is centered around design thinking “and the emotional needs of consumers,” the agency says.