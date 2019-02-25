The Oscars moves the needle on gender equality--in its commercials

IBM's Credit: IBM

Twitter went, well, crazy over Nike's "Dream Crazier" ad featuring Serena Williams during the Oscars Sunday night. But Nike wasn't the only brand that rolled out ads starring women.

After a slate of Super Bowl commercials that boasted high-profile, powerful women, the typically lower-profile Academy Awards ads slots also veered towards empowerment and equality—and a few chills.

"Diversity won the Oscars," says Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "We have now made gender equality a conscious decision within advertising."

Nike's "Dream Crazy" campaign, featuring Williams, is a commentary on the historically condescending way female athletics has been treated, with women in sports being called everything from "hysterical" to "crazy." At the end of the ad Williams urges women "show them what crazy can do."