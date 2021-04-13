Agencies

PHD names Katie Klein president of integrated investment

Omnicom agency revamps investment role to have purview beyond video landscape into new channels like commerce
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
An NFT that's truly bananas and Virtue gets a new global chief growth officer: Agency Brief

Katie Klein

Credit: Omnicom Media Group

PHD U.S. named Katie Klein its new president of integrated investment, replacing Harry Keeshan who is retiring. With the change in leadership, the Omnicom Media Group agency is looking to redefine the investment role to have purview beyond the video landscape into new channels like commerce.   

Klein joins PHD from Zenith Media, where she most recently served as senior VP, national video investment. During her tenure with Zenith, Klein was also a member of the agency’s client leadership team. She will report to both Geoffrey Calabrese, OMG North America chief investment officer; and Catherine Sullivan, CEO, PHD U.S.

Keeshan will retire from the company after four decades in the industry, 20 years of which were spent at PHD. To honor Keeshan, PHD set up an annual award to honor people who are role models for their team and the agency.

Klein is the latest new hire by Sullivan since becoming CEO in September 2020; Joshua Palau was named chief media and activation officer last month.

“The market has obviously changed substantially over the past year. We are thinking differently about how the world works and clients’ expectations of us,” Sullivan says. “The lines are getting blurred between commerce, digital and linear, and we will see a lot more expertise required for these skill sets.”  

Related articles

Previously, PHD operated in siloes with digital and video operations split. “Those lines are gone,” Sullivan says. Klein will lead investment for all channels across linear, streaming and audio, and “whatever channel is next,” Sullivan adds. She predicts the next channel of interest will be commerce.

PHD is looking at commerce the way it looked at digital 15 years ago, Sullivan says. It’s a nescient business and right now it is about aggregation and identfying the major players. 

As the industry heads into the upfronts—when media companies look to secure a bulk of their ad commitments—PHD is looking to revamp their investment strategy to help brands better find audiences in a fragmented media landscape. To this end, Sullivan says the agency is looking at how they position clients like Volkswagen and Google as the story, rather than an interruption of a story.

There’s also less inventory available to buy in the so-called scatter marketplace, which is changing the way PHD will evaluate the marketplace during this year’s ad haggle.

Diversifying investment for clients will also be an important onus this spring, as minority-owned media companies call for a larger allocation of ad dollars than they have received historically.

To this end, Sullivan says PHD is in conversations with larger media companies like BET, which isn’t Black-owned, but has a large share of voice. The goal is to find ways to have those media companies work together with Black-owned channels like Revolt, to lift them all up. “We are looking at how we can lock arms to get distribution so advertisers can spend more,” she says.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

An NFT that's truly bananas and Virtue gets a new global chief growth officer: Agency Brief

An NFT that's truly bananas and Virtue gets a new global chief growth officer: Agency Brief
WPP's Mark Read talks economic recovery, what clients want and how recent hires and restructurings fit its game plan

WPP's Mark Read talks economic recovery, what clients want and how recent hires and restructurings fit its game plan
IPG Mediabrands names new global president and chief financial officer

IPG Mediabrands names new global president and chief financial officer
TikTok and IPG Mediabrands join forces on a creator program for brands

TikTok and IPG Mediabrands join forces on a creator program for brands
Stagwell Group wins the Atlantic Broadband business

Stagwell Group wins the Atlantic Broadband business
Via drops 'The Agency' and Women's History Month never needs to end: Agency Brief

Via drops 'The Agency' and Women's History Month never needs to end: Agency Brief
Facebook launches creative agency review, taps Johannes Leonardo for Instagram

Facebook launches creative agency review, taps Johannes Leonardo for Instagram
Is Cannes coming to New York?

Is Cannes coming to New York?