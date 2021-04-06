TikTok and IPG Mediabrands join forces on a creator program for brands
TikTok is undertaking a new partnership with IPG Mediabrands to connect brands with popular creators who post to the video app.
The endeavor, announced today, marks the second time this year an agency has promoted a relationship with TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, with about 100 million users in the U.S.
The Creator Collective is aimed at “bringing together diverse and forward-thinking creators who will advise on strategies and best practices to ensure IPG and its clients' work is culturally connected, inclusive, and resonates with the TikTok community,” the companies said in the announcement.
TikTok has been working more with brands and agencies this year, after a rocky 2020 in which the app was almost banned in the U.S. The former Trump administration unsuccessfully pushed the company to sell the U.S. side of the business, and the political fighting led some advertisers to cool off working with the app during the height of the tensions.
This year, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is reportedly working on a public stock offering, and the company has been privately valued at close to $250 billion. In the U.S., TikTok has been making inroads with brands like Ocean Spray, Arby’s, McDonald’s, Gatorade and the National Football League.
Last month, TikTok was a sponsor of SXSW’s online festival, and brought together brands to discuss what works on the service. Many of the most successful campaigns have been about brands connecting with the creators that are talking about their products and services in videos. TikTok has been on a marketing push among brands to get them thinking creatively for campaigns. Its tagline has been “Don’t Make Ads, Make TikToks.”
In February, WPP announced a close partnership with TikTok. These types of relationships are common among platforms and the ad agencies. For instance, last month, Reddit announced it was working more closely with Omnicom Media Group to test and develop new ad products.
With IPG Mediabrands, TikTok plans to host quarterly sessions to give advertisers insights into the creator community. “A group of creators will provide a small group of brands strategic counsel and feedback on their upcoming campaigns,” TikTok and IPG Mediabrands said.