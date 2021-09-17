Watch live at 11 a.m. ET: How agencies need to rethink recruitment—with UM's new chief diversity officer

UM elevated Marshall to the newly created role earlier this week, a move meant to show the importance of having a dedicated person overseeing diversity and inclusion at a C-suite level. Marshall previously served as head of diversity, equity and belonging at the agency.

At the time of Marshall's appointment, the agency also announced the creation of the UM Worldwide Media 101 Certificate Program, a series of virtual training sessions designed to educate college students on the media and advertising landscape and facilitate their entry into the industry. The program was created with Vox Media.

Marshall will discuss how agencies need to approach recruitment, the importance of early outreach and what needs to happen next in creating a more inclusive culture on Madison Avenue.