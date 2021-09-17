Agencies

Watch live at 11 a.m. ET: How agencies need to rethink recruitment—with UM's new chief diversity officer

Jeff Marshall discusses the next steps agencies must take in creating inclusive workplaces
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on September 17, 2021.
Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Jeff Marshall, the newly appointed chief diversity officer at Interpublic Group's UM, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss the next steps agencies must take to ensure inclusivity in the industry. 

UM elevated Marshall to the newly created role earlier this week, a move meant to show the importance of having a dedicated person overseeing diversity and inclusion at a C-suite level. Marshall previously served as head of diversity, equity and belonging at the agency.

At the time of Marshall's appointment, the agency also announced the creation of the UM Worldwide Media 101 Certificate Program, a series of virtual training sessions designed to educate college students on the media and advertising landscape and facilitate their entry into the industry. The program was created with Vox Media.

Marshall will discuss how agencies need to approach recruitment, the importance of early outreach and what needs to happen next in creating a more inclusive culture on Madison Avenue. 

 

Jeff Marshall

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

